GILMAN — Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reported Wednesday night that a Michigan man is still at large after a manhunt in the Gilman area earlier in the day.
According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to the Amtrak train station in Gilman at 11 a.m. for a reported sexual assault that occurred on the train.
When deputies arrived, they found that a juvenile female reported she had been sexually assaulted by a passenger on the train later identified as Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan.
Before deputies arrived on scene, Smith was able to flee the train and was also seen running east of K and H Truck Plaza.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police assisted by Illinois State Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, Kankakee City Police Bradley Police and KMEG, conducted a large search effort.
As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said Smith was still at large and considered dangerous. If seen, people are advised to call 9-1-1.
Police have sent an undated photo of Smith and say he now is known to have a tattoo on the front of his neck.
Iroquois West Schools had taken precautionary measures Wednesday and were on a soft lockdown.
Wednesday evening, through social media, the district announced that an emergency day will be implemented for Thursday and school will not be in attendance.
“Law enforcement had the situation in a contained area earlier today,” the district said in a social media post. “However, at this time, the suspect has yet to be apprehended. As night has fallen with the suspect not yet in custody, the decision has been made to cancel school tomorrow, Thursday, September 15.
“Emails and automated calls are being sent out at this time."