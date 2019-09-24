URBANA — Having unanimously approved a tax on recreational cannabis once it becomes legal next year, the Urbana City Council is now discussing where exactly new dispensaries will be allowed to do business.
NuMed, the city’s only current dispensary, will get the first pick at opening a new location once the state approves its application and issues it a new license after recreational marijuana becomes legal on Jan. 1.
Aldermen are now addressing the question of where future dispensaries — and the myriad other cannabis-industry operations, such as infusers, distributors and growers — can be located.
But they must also wait for the state’s clarification on how to regulate social consumption of cannabis in clubs or private locations, as the act that legalizes recreational cannabis conflicts with the Smoke Free Illinois Act passed in 2008.
City Attorney James Simon and Mayor Diane Marlin talked with aldermen about a possible “trailer bill” coming through the Illinois Legislature’s veto session this year that would clarify some conflicts, namely sections of the cannabis-legalization act that allow smoking lounges.
And Simon also said that even if the trailer bill gets rid of conflicts and allows cannabis smoking lounges or social clubs, it’s doubtful that those would become reality anytime soon.
“The legislature is not thinking of cannabis clubs in the near future,” Simon said. “At this point, no insurance company is writing cannabis-consumption insurance policies, and clubs will not be licensed to in any way sell cannabis.”
Still, aldermen did hear about what possible regulations in the state law could apply to future cannabis-industry operations in the city.
A proposed change to zoning rules would prohibit dispensaries and craft growers from being located within 1,500 feet of each other. Those types of businesses will be allowed in the downtown and university-area business districts.
Cultivation centers, infusers and processors will only be allowed in some business districts, but will largely be relegated to industrial areas of town.
But there are still some unanswered questions about just how the city will approve new dispensaries or other types of cannabis businesses.
Alderwoman Maryalice Wu wanted to know why the city will still be using “conditional use” permits as opposed to “special use” permits when it comes to allowing cultivation centers in industrial and agricultural districts.
Staff members said they would come back with more information on that, as well as more specific details on the “trailer bill” that will clarify social-consumption language.
“Obviously, we control where things can be,” Wu said. “But I would like for legal to investigate the difference between these permits.”