URBANA — An Urbana woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a neighbor last month.
Latoya Dillon, 49, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Philo Road, was identified by a woman shot as the person who fired on her about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, July 24. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Philo Road.
A warrant was issued last week for Dillon’s arrest and she was located on Tuesday.
Urbana police responded to the shooting and found the 30-year-old woman shot once on the right side of her torso. The shooter left in a car, police said.
The victim was taken to Carle Hospital in critical condition where doctors found that the bullet had damaged the large vein that carries blood to the heart from the lower body.
Police recovered a 9 mm shell casing at the scene. They also obtained a warrant to search Dillon’s apartment and found an empty box for a Taurus 9 mm handgun, two magazines, and about 19 grams of heroin in a plastic bag.
Police also found items to suggest that Dillon was the only person who appeared to be living in that apartment.
She was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin, both Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years, and possession of heroin and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, less serious charges.
Because of prior convictions for burglary, aggravated battery and obstructing justice, Dillon is not allowed to possess a weapon. She is being held in lieu of $750,000 bond.
Urbana has had approximately 30 incidents of confirmed shots fired in 2022.