URBANA — A Champaign woman accused of lying to authorities to get two different men arrested is in police custody.
Kaitlin Oswald, 28, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals in central New Jersey on warrants issued earlier this month in Champaign County after charges of predatory criminal sexual assault, possession of a stolen firearm and filing a false report were filed against her.
It’s uncertain when she will be returned to Champaign County but bond on the warrants issued in those cases by Judge Sam Limentato totals $950,000.
Police reports dating to 2018 show that in November that year, Oswald allegedly authored a text message on a prepaid wireless phone purporting to have been written by a man she knew in which he supposedly confessed to her that he sexually molested a child.
The child was interviewed by professionals and made no such disclosures so the alleged perpetrator was not arrested as police continued to investigate.
While that investigation was ongoing, Oswald allegedly took the child to a hospital again in July 2019 claiming that the child had been abused again by the same man.
As he continued to deny the accusations, the child reported that it was Oswald who had allegedly touched her inappropriately. Those reports led to the sex charges against her.
Cases involving the second man allegedly happened in April and May 2021.
Champaign police responded to an alleged domestic dispute between Oswald and the man on April 14 but due to conflicting evidence and statements, no arrests were made.
About two weeks later, on May 2, Oswald told police her mother had received threatening messages via Facebook that reportedly came from the man she was in the dispute with.
Further investigation by police revealed Oswald had used her own phone to set up an account in that man’s name and sent the messages in an effort to frame him.
Those actions led to charges of obstructing justice and filing a false police report.
That same man also reported to police on April 26 that his gun was missing from a storage facility in Champaign. Also missing was the safe in which it had been secured.
Police talked to Oswald, convicted in 2019 of filing a false police report, and she admitted she took the safe but claimed she threw it out without opening it.
Employees of the storage facility told police they had found a safe that had been forced open in the trash. The only person seen going into the storage facility was Oswald, who is not allowed to possess a gun due to her previous conviction.