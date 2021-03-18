URBANA - A Westville woman who admitted she took part in looting in Champaign in the wake of the protests over the killing of George Floyd by police in MInnesota has been sentenced to two years of second-chance probation.
Asacia Semple, 19, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber Thursday to burglary, admitting that on May 31, she intended to steal when she went through the broken doors of the Macy’s store at Market Place Mall, grabbed up clothing and ran out with it.
Semple was caught at the scene of the chaotic protests, which spilled over to stores on North Prospect Avenue. Approximately 50 businesses, most of them in Champaign, were vandalized that day.
Assistant State’s Attorney William Lynch said Semple had no prior convictions.
Should she successfully complete the probationary period with no other legal difficulties, then she will have no record of a conviction for the felony.