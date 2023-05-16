Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
URBANA — One of two women who arranged to put a gun in the hands of a man who killed a Champaign police officer with it has admitted her role in that so-called straw purchase.
Regina Lewis, 28, of Normal, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley to conspiracy to illegally purchase and transfer a firearm and conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Lewis is set to be sentenced Oct. 2 by Judge Colin Bruce in Urbana and faces up to 20 years in prison for the misleading conduct and up to five years for the purchase and transfer of it.
She and co-defendant Ashante Corruthers, 29, of Indianapolis, were both indicted for working together to get the gun for Darion Lafayette, 24, of Champaign, that he used to kill Champaign police Officer Christopher Oberheim on May 19, 2021.
A convicted felon, Mr. Lafayette was not able to legally obtain a gun. He was also shot and killed that same day by Officer Oberheim’s partner, Jeff Creel. Both police officers had more than 20 years of experience.
The women were initially charged in a complaint filed Sept. 30, 2022, in which Champaign police Detective Cully Schweska, who helped build the case against the pair, laid out how Lafayette contacted Lewis to obtain a couple of guns for him.
A convicted felon herself who cannot legally buy guns, Lewis got Corruthers to make the purchase of a Glock handgun at a gun store in Indianapolis on Nov. 17, 2020.
Lewis has a drug conviction from McLean County and another for obstructing justice. She’s been in federal custody since her arrest last fall.
Corruthers, who was not detained, is scheduled to be tried June 27 in Urbana.