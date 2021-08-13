DANVILLE — A Danville woman who allegedly intentionally drove into a group of people in that city Wednesday, killing one, is in jail in lieu of $1 million bond.
Shawana Highler, 24, who listed an address in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive, was charged Friday in Vermilion County Circuit Court with reckless homicide, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident.
Danville police Commander Josh Webb said Thursday that Highler had reportedly argued with several people who were present in a courtyard in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive near Fowler Avenue.
Webb said video and witnesses suggested that Highler then allegedly intentionally drove a sport utility vehicle into the group of people, hitting two Danville women, both of whom were taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Donna L. Denson, 47, died in the emergency room. The other woman, 18, remained hospitalized Friday.
Court records show that on Friday, Highler was charged with two counts of reckless homicide and four counts of aggravated battery, all Class 3 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison. She was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of leaving the scene of an accident.
Danville police located Highler and had her in custody in less than an hour of the crash, which happened about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.
She was ordered to have no contact with the surviving victim or her family and is due back in court Sept. 7 for a probable cause hearing.
The public defender has been appointed to represent Highler.