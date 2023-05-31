RANTOUL — A Memphis woman is in the Champaign County jail after allegedly abducting two children from Shelby County, Tenn.
Shirley L. Webb, 27, was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for felony custodial interference.
Rantoul police Sgt. James Schmidt said Webb allegedly abducted two children who were reported as missing/endangered to the Memphis Police Department.
The two children were taken into protective custody until the custodial parent arrived, at which time they were reunited with family.
Rantoul police apprehended Webb after Flock ALPR cameras alerted them of a vehicle associated with a missing person at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday.
“Further investigation indicated the vehicle was believed to be involved with a parental abduction from Shelby County, Tenn.,” Schmidt said. “Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the 700 block of West Champaign Avenue, Rantoul.”
Officers located the occupants of the vehicle — Webb and the two juveniles. The juveniles had been reported missing/endangered during the evening hours Tuesday.