URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly crashed her car while driving drunk with a child was arrested late Friday night.
According to a Champaign police report, officers were sent to Prospect Avenue near Olympian Drive about 11 p.m. to check on a motorist in the ditch.
They found an unoccupied vehicle with a near empty bottle of vodka on the passenger floorboard.
The person who called for help told police said he saw a woman with the vehicle and that she appeared to be intoxicated. When he asked if she was okay, she told him she was and to leave.
As officers were dealing with the vehicle, the woman’s ex-husband arrived to tow it. He told police that she and their son, 5, were at his home and were okay.
Police then went to speak to Alayna Dillard, 26, who listed an address in the 1900 block of North Cunningham Avenue, Urbana.
The report said she argued with police, who determined her breath-alcohol concentration to be 0.18 percent, more than twice the limit at which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Officers took her to the hospital to be checked out and she refused to get out of the vehicle so they had to carry her inside.
Once done at the hospital, she would not stand to get into the squad car and kicked at a Carle security officer. She allegedly thrashed about in the back seat of the squad car and kicked a Champaign police officer twice in the chest.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark-Rivest said Dillard would be formally charged Monday with aggravated battery to a peace officer, a felony, and driving under the influence, resisting a peace officer and endangering the life or health of a child, all misdemeanor offenses.
Hearing the allegations, Judge Anna Benjamin set bond for Dillard at $20,000.