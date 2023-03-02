TUSCOLA — A Tuscola resident posted $5,000 and was released from custody after her arrest Wednesday for allegedly making threats to three Tuscola schools.
Douglas County Sheriff Nathan Chaplin said Jill Harp, 43, was arrested and has been charged with falsely making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct.
He said the arrest was made after calls Harp allegedly made were traced by sheriff’s police to her phone.
“We are not able to discern right not why she made the calls,” Chaplin said.
Tuscola police declined to comment on the case.
Tuscola Police Department arrested Harp at 2:56 p.m. after being notified at 12:39 p.m. of a bomb threat to North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola. Threats “of the same nature” were also soon made to East Prairie Middle School and Tuscola High School.
Police officers and school staff investigated the threats and found them to be unfounded, Chaplin said.