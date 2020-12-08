URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly stole a car and had it for a few hours before being caught by police has been charged with four felony offenses.
Nariah Harris, 18, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Sunset Drive, allegedly stole a rental car that had been left running from the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday.
The person who rented it notified police about 9:20 p.m., Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said.
Police were looking for the car and spotted it on Cunningham Avenue about 1 a.m. Tuesday. An officer tried to stop it, but the car took off fast, reaching an estimated 60 mph. For safety reasons, police did not pursue the car but kept looking for it.
"We knew the direction it was heading, so officers went to the neighborhood," Smysor said. "As they are up there, the car was found by the Urbana Country Club golf course."
Police tried to stop it a second time, but the car drove on to the golf course, damaging a green.
The driver, later identified as Harris, then made her way back to Cunningham Avenue and as she was trying to avoid the police behind her, lost control and hit the wooden sign outside Bangkok Thai, 1104 N. Cunningham Ave., U.
She then got out of the car and ran but was caught almost immediately by police. Because she had been in a wreck, she was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.
An 18-year-old Champaign woman with her also ran from police but was caught and given a notice to appear in court on a later date for resisting arrest.
Harris was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to property over $500 and aggravated fleeing and eluding police. If convicted of the stolen car charge, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Smysor said she told police the car owner had agreed to let her borrow it, but he said she did not know the person’s name.
He reminded drivers not to leave unattended cars running.
“Don’t leave your car running to run in for a Polar Pop or to grab something off your counter. Just don’t do it. Bad things happen,” Smysor said.
Judge Adam Dill agreed to release Harris on her own recognizance and told her to be back in court for a probable cause hearing on Dec. 22.