URBANA - A Champaign woman who allegedly stabbed her girlfriend early Friday remained jailed over the weekend.
Anaysha Magee, 27, who listed an address in the 3600 block of Colleen Drive, was charged Friday with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds told Judge Adam Dill that Champaign police were called to Magee’s home about 3 a.m. Friday and found her friend outside bleeding heavily from her head.
Police learned that the two women had been arguing for some time and that Magee allegedly grabbed two knives, went outside and slashed all four tires on her friend's car.
Magee and the woman went back inside and the arguing resumed. Magee then allegedly slashed and poked the other woman in the face and head with the knives.
Reynolds said Magee told police she was acting in self-defense and “probably” had damaged the other woman’s tires.
Three children were in the apartment when the incident was going on, Reynolds said.
After hearing that Magee had prior convictions for theft, domestic battery and battery, Dill set her bond at $50,000 and told her to return to court Nov. 2. She was ordered to have no contact with the woman.
Aggravated domestic battery is a Class 2 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.