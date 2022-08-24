URBANA — A second person has been arrested in connection with a bribery scheme intended to keep a man from testifying in a criminal trial.
Princess Jenkins, 39, was arraigned Tuesday on a single count of bribery. A grand jury indicted her for that Class 2 felony earlier this month.
She is alleged to have assisted Coreyon Duncan, 33, of Champaign, who is in jail charged with the November 2020 murder of one man and the May 2020 attempted murder of a second, in bribing the attempted murder victim to keep him from testifying against Duncan.
Duncan was arraigned on the same charge earlier this month and is due back in court in the attempted murder case on Nov. 9.
The bribe was allegedly offered in September to the man seriously injured after being shot outside a home on Ridgewood Drive in Champaign in hopes that he would decline to testify against Duncan.
Jenkins was arrested Monday and released from jail that same day after posting $10,000 cash. She was told by Judge Brett Olmstead to be back in court Sept. 28. Court records show she has no previous convictions.