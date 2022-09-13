URBANA — A St. Joseph woman who allegedly tried to steal merchandise from an Urbana store last week after the stolen credit card she was using to pay for it had been declined has been criminally charged.
Alisia M. Sigrist, 41, was charged Monday with burglary and possession of a stolen debit or credit card.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy’s report said that Sigrist had been arrested Saturday by a deputy for failing to show up in a separate criminal court case in which she had been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle in Champaign on July 4.
The deputy recognized Sigrist as having allegedly used a bank card on Sept. 7 that had been stolen from the vehicle of another St. Joseph woman.
The report said Sigrist admitted to the deputy that on Sept. 7, she got the card from a boyfriend and knew that it did not belong to him. She said she and the boyfriend selected several items at Farm & Fleet in Urbana that day and tried to buy them with the stolen card but it was declined.
When the transaction could not be completed, Sigrist and the other man allegedly tried to push a cart filled with unpaid merchandise out of the store and were stopped by a loss prevention officer.
If convicted of burglary, she faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Court records show Sigrist has the unresolved Class 2 felony for possession of a stolen vehicle from July and previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Sigrist to remain free on her own recognizance and told her to return to court Nov. 29.