URBANA — A homeless woman has been charged with criminal damage to property for allegedly damaging several vehicles in the shadow of the Champaign police department.
Guadalupe Hernandez, 25, was arraigned Thursday on six counts of criminal damage to property alleging that she broke windows and flattened tires on at least five vehicles parked in the city parking lot at 82 E. University Ave., C, late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A Champaign police report said just before 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by a witness near the police station parking lot who told them there was a person in the far north lot shattering car windows.
When officers approached, they saw Hernandez with a broken windshield wiper in her hand.
She explained to them that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and told him that she would “show him crazy.”
She admitted to police that she used a box cutter to damage tires and used a windshield wiper that she broke off a vehicle to break windows out of three vehicles, including a van belonging to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
Officers found at least five vehicles with damage totaling about $2,900, the report said.
Hernandez was charged with two felony counts and four misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Judge Adam Dill set bond for Hernandez, who completed second-chance probation for possession of drug paraphernalia in a 2015 case and has a pending criminal damage to property case, at $2,500. She’s due back in court Aug. 17.