URBANA - A Champaign woman accused of stabbing another woman during a fight at a public housing complex last month is due back in court in September.
Laura “Peb” Manning, 43, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Mimosa Drive, was arraigned Wednesday for aggravated battery. The charge alleges that on June 27, she stabbed a woman in the back during a brawl in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, just north of Bradley Avenue in Champaign.
A Champaign police report said officers were sent there about 3:10 a.m. that Saturday for shots fired and found several people in a fight. They learned that a woman had been stabbed and taken to the hospital.
The victim said she was there to visit a friend when she saw the unruly crowd turn on her friend. A woman she later identified as Manning advanced on her friend with a knife. When she came to her friend’s aid, she was attacked by one person and then stabbed in the back by another. She turned to see the woman who stabbed her.
Police received an anonymous tip identifying Manning as the stabber and the victim and another person both identified her as a woman with the knife.
Court records show Manning has prior convictions for aggravated unlawful use of weapons - she pleaded guilty to that offense for probation three days before this one - as well as others for battery, aggravated battery, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.
Judge Adam Dill reduced her bond to $25,000, told her to return to court Sept. 8, and have no contact with the woman stabbed.