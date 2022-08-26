URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly stole a police body camera that fell from an officer in a struggle has been charged with felony theft
Markeetia McFarland, 46, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Kings Way, was charged Thursday in connection with an incident that happened Aug. 4.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Champaign police stopped a car she was driving for alleged traffic violations at Bradley and Prospect avenues.
Police went to arrest her passenger on outstanding warrants and he resisted their efforts to take him into custody. During the scuffle, one officer’s body camera fell off.
After getting the man into custody, police began looking for the camera and asked McFarland if she knew where it was.
She said she did not but after some investigation, police found the camera in her car, Rietz said.
The cameras are valued at $955 each.
McFarland was charged with a Class 3 felony carrying penalties on conviction ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed her to remain free on recognizance and told her to be back in court Dec. 13.