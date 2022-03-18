URBANA — A Champaign woman is in custody for the alleged shooting death of a man in that city Wednesday.
Cherell L. Ingram, 35, who listed an address in the 400 block of Ginger Bend Drive, was booked into the Champaign County Jail about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on a preliminary charge of obstructing justice after her arrest by Champaign police.
On Friday, the state’s attorney’s office filed four counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful use of weapons against Ingram in connection with the shooting death Wednesday of Brandon McClendon, 25.
He was found shot in the torso about 7 p.m. on a balcony outside an apartment at the Ginger Creek Apartments in west Champaign on the south side of Springfield Avenue.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said preliminary information is that he had been shot elsewhere in the apartment complex and climbed on to a balcony.
Police rendered first aid until he could be taken to Carle Foundation Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:31 p.m.
Mr. McClendon’s death was the first in Champaign this calendar year but the fourth shooting death in the county.
Ingram is expected to make a court appearance later today.