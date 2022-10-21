RANTOUL — A 28-year-old Rantoul woman was killed when the vehicle she was driving struck a concrete barrier in east Rantoul Friday morning.
Deputy Police Chief Justin Bouse said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, was eastbound on Bel Aire Drive when her vehicle crossed Maplewood Drive at a high rate of speed, traveled through the lawn at Eastlawn School and struck a concrete barrier inside a Nicor Gas substation.
The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police believe she was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Bouse said the accident was reported about 6:50 a.m.
He said other than fencing at the substation, there was no damage to the Nicor substation.
There are no safety issues with students and staff at Eastlawn School, Bouse said.