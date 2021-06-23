URBANA — A Rantoul woman who admitted growing cannabis plants at her house has been fined $1,000.
Julie Perez, 37, who listed an address in the 200 block of West Bodwell Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to production of fewer than five plants, a village ordinance violation.
The fine was her only punishment.
Perez admitted having the plants outside her home in September 2020.
She was originally charged with a Class 3 felony after members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found in excess of five plants, both inside and outside her home, during a court-authorized search on Sept. 17. That charge was dismissed in return for her guilty plea.
Because she had no significant prior convictions, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum agreed with Perez’s public defender, Dan Taylor, that it was better to allow her to plead guilty to the fine-only offense than to take the case to trial.
McCallum said Perez did not have a license to grow the plants or a medical use card.