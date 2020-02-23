CHAMPAIGN - Champaign County sheriff's deputies have spent much of Sunday looking for the person or persons responsible for a woman's death.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said deputies were sent to a "check welfare" call in the 2200 block of Dale Drive about 11:30 a.m. and found a woman dead in a house.
Detectives are treating it as a homicide but have released very few details.
The neighborhood where the woman was found is east of Mattis Avenue and just north of Interstate 74 in northwest Champaign in the Dobbins Downs subdivision.
The homicide is the first of 2020 for the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.