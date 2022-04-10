CHAMPAIGN — A woman shot early Sunday in north Champaign in a vehicle is expected to recover from her injuries.
Champaign police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run at 2:43 a.m. where the woman had a non-life-threatening injury. They gave her first aid and got her to the hospital, where she was in stable condition later Sunday.
Police learned that she was driving north on North Market Street when she was hit in the neck by a bullet. The shooting caused her to crash the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.
A passenger with her received minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
Police found more than a dozen shell casings between the 2300 and 2500 blocks of North Market Street.
They have made no arrests.
The shooting is one of about three dozen so far this year in Champaign. In half of these there has been damage to property and at least eight people have been hurt by gunfire.
Police ask that any home or business in the area that might have video surveillance that could help to contact them at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.