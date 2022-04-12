CHAMPAIGN — A woman was shot early Tuesday morning in Champaign when a firearm was apparently discharged accidentally, according to police.
Officers were sent to a home on Apricot Drive at 12:56 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting with injury and found the woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital and was in stable condition later Tuesday morning.
Police said an investigation revealed that two men were showing a firearm to the victim and her boyfriend and it accidentally discharged, striking her leg. The firearm and the two men weren’t immediately located.
Police are asking anyone in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems to call them. It’s believed that video footage may help in the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545 and information can be shared privately.
Tips can also be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477 or shared online at 373tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.