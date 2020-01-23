Champaign police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on Wednesday night on the city's west side.
Lieutenant Nate Rath says officers were called to the 100 block of Kenwood Road at about 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Rath says that they found a 25-year-old woman with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her right foot. She was to taken to the hospital for treatment.
Rather says the preliminary investigation indicates there was a dispute between known acquaintances when a gun was fired and the woman was hit by that gunfire.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Champaign Police at 351-4545 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS.