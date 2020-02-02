CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a 25-year-old woman to the hospital.
At 2:23 a.m. today, police responded to the 1500 block of Hedge Road after reports of gunfire. Shortly before 3 a.m., police were told a woman had arrived at a local hospital with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately with police. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.