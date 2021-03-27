URBANA - A Champaign woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on an interstate exit ramp in Urbana.
Illinois State Police said Roger W. Miller, 83, of Champaign, was driving a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer on the exit ramp from I-74 to U.S. 45 about 1:25 p.m.
Aretha Johnson, 53, of Champaign, was driving a Honda Accord.
Both vehicles were planning to turn left onto 45 when Miller switched from the right to the left lane and hit the front of Johnson’s car with his trailer.
She was taken to an area hospital for what police said were minor injuries. Miller, who had a passenger, was not injured.
Miller was ticketed for improper lane usage.