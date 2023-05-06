CHAMPAIGN — Police continue to investigate a late-night shooting in west Champaign that left one woman with a minor injury.
Police were sent to the Country Brook apartment complex in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue about 11:40 p.m. where they found a 28-year-old woman with a grazing wound from gunfire to her left hand. She was treated at the scene and did not go to the hospital.
Police learned that there had been an argument that resulted in shots being fired and that the wounded woman was a bystander.
The shooting is one of about 20 that has been verified by Champaign police so far this year, compared to approximately 50 reports of shots fired for the same period last year.
Police ask that anyone who might be able to supply them with video surveillance or information call them at 217-351-4545.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone
at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.