URBANA — A Champaign woman without a permanent address has been resentenced to five years in prison for two crimes apparently related to her drug addiction.
Josephine Zawisza, 31, however, was not present Thursday to hear Judge Randy Rosenbaum hand down her sentences for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Zawisza admitted in June that she had violated the probation she had received in September for those crimes by failing at drug treatment and failing to report to her probation officer.
Additionally, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum presented the judge with evidence that Zawisza had been arrested again on June 12 for possessing about a gram of methamphetamine in a van that Mahomet police had pulled over for an alleged traffic violation.
McCallum argued for a prison sentence for her, saying she has a “massive, raging drug problem” that she is not willing or able to deal with. He noted she failed at two different attempts at residential drug treatment.
“She needs a controlled, structured environment for drug treatment,” he said, recommending prison for that.
Zawisza’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, argued that her client did not have an “egregious” criminal history and that her crimes were property crimes apparently fueled by her drug use.
In the residential burglary case, she entered an unlocked apartment and was eating food when the resident found her, and in the stolen vehicle case, took advantage of a construction company vehicle with the keys left in it, Miller-Jones said.
“The addiction has taken over her entire life,” she said.
Rosenbaum noted the difficult past Zawisza has had but said she “has really not shown a lot of effort since the beginning” of her probation. He listed her absence Thursday despite knowing of her court date, multiple missed appointments with probation and her hostility toward her public defender as examples of what her addiction is doing to her.
Saying that she needed to be protected from herself, Rosenbaum imposed five years in prison on the residential burglary and four on the possession of a stolen vehicle to be served at the same time.
In light of the sentence, McCallum dismissed the charge of possession of methamphetamine lodged against her a month ago.
Rosenbaum agreed to recommend Zawisza for drug treatment in prison.