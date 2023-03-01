URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted her role in an attack on another woman at a Tolono mobile home park has been sentenced to 90 days in the county jail.
Because the victim sustained serious bodily harm - she was blinded in one eye - Amayra Hearnes, 20, will not be eligible for day-for-day good time on her jail sentence, which began Tuesday.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum also sentenced Hearnes to 30 months of probation for aggravated battery.
Hearnes pleaded guilty to that charge in January, admitting that she harmed the woman during a March 15, 2021, attack that initially involved two women at The Oaks on U.S. 45 south of Tolono.
Hearnes, apparently involved in a Facebook dispute with one of the women, went to the park with two friends.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said Hearnes sprayed pepper spray on the woman with whom she had the dispute and was stabbing her in the head with a kubotan, a self-defense keychain weapon.
Another woman tried to pull Hearnes off the first victim and in the melee, Hearnes stabbed that other woman in the eye. The blow seriously damaged her iris, leaving her without sight, McCallum said.
The friends who had gone to the park with Hearnes, Faith Smith, 21, and Tionna Winn, 20, each previously pleaded guilty to less serious charges for sentences of two years of probation. Smith admitted to battery while Winn pleaded guilty to mob action.
The fight between Hearnes and the other women ended when a neighbor came outside with a baseball bat to break it up.
In exchange for Hearnes’ guilty plea to a single count of aggravated battery, other charges of aggravated battery to the other woman and mob action were dismissed.
As part of her sentence, Rosenbaum ordered Hearnes to get mental health and substance abuse evaluations and engage in anger management.
She was given credit on her sentence for 29 days previously served.