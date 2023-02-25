URBANA — A former Champaign woman who admitted she attacked another woman in that woman’s home almost two years ago has been sentenced to 30 months of probation and six months in the county jail.
However, Judge Randy Rosenbaum agreed he would hold Tameka Sargent’s jail time in remission as long as she complied with the other terms of her probation.
Sargent, 30, who last lived in the 1200 block of Providence Circle and now lives in Texas, had pleaded guilty in January to aggravated battery, admitting she caused great bodily harm to another woman on July 6, 2021.
Other charges of home invasion, aggravated battery to a child and battery were dismissed.
A Champaign police report said the victim was sitting on the couch in her home on Mariner Way with her front door open and her children seated next to her.
Sargent entered the apartment, kicked down a dog gate and sprayed the resident and her two daughters, ages 11 and 14, with pepper spray.
The victim told Champaign police that Sargent then grabbed a small table and hit her with it repeatedly, grabbed her by the hair, pulled her outside and punched her in the face.
A neighbor interrupted the attack and could see the victim had cuts or her face and shoulder and scrapes on both knees. The woman required stitches for the cuts.
Both daughters told the police the same thing.
The victim told police that she and Sargent have a mutual friend and that Sargent believed the victim was stealing money from that person.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink sought a prison term for Sargent, who had prior convictions from Cook County for robbery, intimidation, and aggravated assault as a juvenile.
Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones sought a community-based sentence.
Rosenbaum set a hearing for June 14 to see how Sargent is doing on probation and if she needs to serve any of her jail sentence.