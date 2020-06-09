DANVILLE — Police are investigating the robbery and shooting of a 21-year-old Danville woman Saturday night.
Danville police said they were called to the 100 block of Beard Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was shot in the leg when she was walking on Beard Street.
A man approached her and asked to borrow a lighter, then tried to take away her phone and pulled out a gun and shot her when she refused to give it to him, police said.
The robber took her phone and other personal items and ran from the area.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The wound wasn’t life-threatening, police said.
The suspect was described as a black teenager about 16-18, wearing all dark clothing and armed with a handgun.
He was last seen running west toward Bowman Avenue, police said.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Danville police at 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 446-8477.