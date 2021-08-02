CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot repeatedly through the door of her own home early Monday.
Champaign police said the shooting happened in the 0-100 block of East Beardsley Avenue about 12:25 a.m. when there was a knock on the door.
The 58-year-old woman asked who was there and the shooter or shooters opened fire, hitting her five times.
Besides the woman being injured, police found gunfire damage to other homes and vehicles nearby. Officers recovered 75 shell casings.
As they were responding to the shooting, a black Dodge Durango crashed near Logan and Neil streets. Whoever had been in the vehicle fled. Police determined it had been stolen.
Police found a gun in plain view with the magazine empty and the slide locked to the rear. They also found a live round of ammunition and a shell casing on the ground nearby.
The shooting was one of several violent crimes in a five-day stretch in Champaign and Urbana.
On Thursday evening, a 14-year-old boy was beaten to death in Champaign; a man was arrested Friday.
Late Thursday evening, an Urbana man was fatally shot outside a downtown Urbana liquor store; no arrests have been made.
Late Friday night, another Champaign man was shot and killed inside a house in the 800 block of North Willis Avenue, Champaign. No arrests have been made in that shooting, either.
At 10:38 p.m. Friday, sheriff's deputies found several shell casings in the 800 block of North High Cross Road in Urbana Township. A caller saw occupants of two southbound vehicles shooting at each other. No injuries were reported.
About 11:20 p.m. Sunday shots were fired, hitting a home and vehicles in the 500 block of West Springfield Avenue in Urbana. No one was reported injured.
At 2 a.m. Monday, shots were fired at a home in the 1200 block of West Beslin Street, Urbana. No one was reported injured.
About 9 a.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies responded to a shot fired in the 1500 block of Dobbins Drive, Champaign. No one was reported hurt.
Police ask that anyone with information or video from the area of Champaign's Monday morning shooting, or others, call the department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477; online at 373tips.com; or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
There have been upwards of 150 confirmed shooting incidents in Champaign this year. The exact number was not immediately available.
In Urbana, the number has climbed to 63 for the year, 10 more cases than in all of 2020.