URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the woman believed responsible for two recent residential burglaries.
Sometime between 4 a.m. and noon Monday, June 24, an electric wheelchair was stolen from a garage in the 1300 block of North Neil Street. The chair is valued at several thousand dollars.
Later that morning, the woman was allegedly seen riding in the wheelchair while carrying a television that was believed to have been stolen from a second burglary in the 400 block of Briar Lane.
Police are looking for a black woman in her 30s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants and had her hair in a hairnet. She was recorded on video.
If you have information, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
All tips are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service.
Tipsters will never be asked their name and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid on tips that lead to an arrest.