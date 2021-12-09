SAVOY — A Champaign woman was not physically hurt Thursday morning when her vehicle accidentally crashed into the crawl space of a home under construction.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said just after 7 a.m., a deputy, firefighters and an ambulance were sent to the 400 block of West Church Street, where they found a Honda CRV about four feet below grade level in the crawl space of a structure being built.
“She was trying to park in the parking lot at Head Start and instead of hitting the brake, she applied the gas and the vehicle jumped forward and went into the open foundation,” Shaw said.
The Head Start school is just east of the construction site and no workers were present.
A crane had to be used to lift the vehicle out of the crawl space. Shaw said the foundation sustained an undetermined amount of damage. There are no walls up yet.
Shaw said the accident was just that as the 34-year-old driver showed no signs of impairment. No tickets were issued since the mishap took place on private property and the woman was properly insured and licensed. She was alone in her sport utility vehicle.