URBANA — A Tennessee woman who allegedly had a loaded gun in a car stopped in Champaign County last week is wanted in Memphis for attempted murder and other gun-related charges.
Angelica R. Heard, 23, of Cordova, Tenn., agreed Thursday to waive extradition and voluntarily return to Shelby County, Tenn. to face prosecution in two outstanding cases.
The outstanding Tennessee charges came to light after an aggravated unlawful use of weapons charge had been filed Monday in Champaign County in connection with her arrest last Friday in north Champaign.
A police report said about 10:30 a.m. on July 15, Heard was stopped by a Secretary of State police officer for allegedly fleeing from a stop by an Illinois State trooper earlier that day in District 12, the 10-county district just south of Champaign County.
She was allegedly going 87 in a 70 mph zone, then gave the trooper a false name and took off.
At the north Champaign gas station, a state trooper joined the Secretary of State officer and confirmed Heard was in the same vehicle as the one that fled from the other trooper then put her in his squad car and stepped away.
The trooper saw her squirming around then realized that she had locked the squad car with his keys still in it. The trooper was able to open the door, despite her trying to hold it shut.
She then moved to the passenger side, got out and ran but was stopped by the Secretary of State officer.
Again in custody, she allegedly kicked the squad car windows and stopped only after officers threatened to shackle her hands and feet together.
A search of the car she was in turned up a loaded handgun in the passenger side door pocket. Heard said the gun was hers and that she had bought it on the street in Memphis for $120. She did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed carry license.
After Heard was held on $150,000 bond for the weapons case, local authorities became aware of two outstanding warrants from Tennessee.
Larry Buser, a spokesman for the Shelby County, Tenn., district attorney, said she was wanted for assault with bodily harm for an Oct. 18, 2021, case, and a second case involving a road-rage incident.
On July 18, 2021, Buser said that Heard allegedly shot at two women in another car, then followed them home and shot up their house, striking a 30-year-old woman in the shoulder. Three others were also in the house.
That incident led to charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment for shooting into a home, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault, Buser said.
It’s not clear how quickly Heard will be returned to Tennessee.