URBANA — An Urbana woman who allegedly rammed her boyfriend’s car with her own on Sunday remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Erikah K. Brownlee, 19, who listed an address in the 1800 block of Liberty Avenue, was allegedly upset at her boyfriend over him possibly seeing another woman.
A Champaign police report said Brownlee and the Champaign man have a child in common. When he dropped off their child Saturday night, she reportedly accused him of seeing another woman.
He ignored her, left and turned off his phone, missing a text in which she told him she planned to show up at his workplace.
About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, he reported to work on West Park Avenue in Champaign and saw Brownlee in the parking lot.
He drove around her and parked his car, at which time she allegedly sped in his direction, hit his car in the driver’s door with her car, then drove off.
His car was considered a total loss, the report said, and firefighters had to pry open his vehicle to get him out. The report said he suffered whiplash from the collision.
Brownlee was charged Monday with aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and domestic battery.
Judge Brett Olmstead continued Brownlee’s $5,000 bond that was set in court over the weekend. If she is released, she must wear an electronic monitor and have no contact with the victim. She’s due back in court May 9.