CHAMPAIGN — A woman out on bond for an aggravated driving under the influence crash on Bradley Avenue in September that seriously injured two men has been arrested again for alleged impaired driving.
Champaign police said Ashia Marshall, 29, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, was arrested early Friday in connection with a hit and run crash at the Oakwood Trace Apartment in north Champaign.
Champaign police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said police were called to the complex on Oak Street just south of Bradley Avenue about 3:50 a.m. A 31-year-old Urbana woman had been hit by a car.
Ramseyer said preliminary information is that Marshall was one of several people who had been involved in an argument in the parking lot at the complex, then got into a Honda Civic to leave and allegedly struck the woman as she was pulling away.
Police are investigating whether the striking was intentional or accidental.
Marshall was arrested within moments by police who located the car at Garden Hills Drive and Bloomington Road in Champaign.
She was taken to the hospital for collection of evidence related to her alleged impaired drunk driving after police saw her behaving erratically and she admitted she had used drugs, Ramseyer said.
Ramseyer said the woman hit was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Marshall had just appeared in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in a felony DUI case stemming from a Sept. 3 crash.
A judge found there was enough evidence to believe she may have been drunk when she drove off Bradley Avenue where the bridge over I-57 was being replaced and almost vaulted on to the highway below. A concrete barrier kept the Jeep she was driving from entering the southbound lanes of traffic.
She’s scheduled to be tried in February for that.