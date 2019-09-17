URBANA — A Champaign woman whose Jeep vaulted off the under-construction Bradley Avenue bridge into a concrete barrier on Interstate 57 in west Champaign earlier this month has been issued tickets for driving under the influence and disobeying a traffic-control device.

Ashia Marshall, 28, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Kenwood Road, was told she must appear in traffic court on Oct. 18 on the Class A misdemeanor DUI and the petty traffic ticket.

The tickets were filed Tuesday by Illinois State Police with the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office in connection with a Sept. 3 crash.

About 1:10 p.m. that Tuesday, state police said Marshall drove past a construction barrier that said ‘Road Closed’ as she headed east on Bradley Avenue near Bluegrass Lane, then through a construction zone and off the end of the road approaching the bridge.

Her Jeep then went airborne and crashed into a concrete barrier below that kept it from entering the southbound lanes of I-57. A dashcam video of the crash showed debris from her vehicle showering the interstate upon impact.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the matter remains under investigation and was unable to comment on it.

Police initially reported there were two men with her, ages 28 and 32, and that all three of them were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital for treatment. The names of the passengers were not released.

Court records show Marshall has prior traffic-related convictions dating to 2006 for driving under suspension, using an electronic communication device, failure to reduce speed, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.

Meantime, the city of Champaign announced Tuesday that worked related to the $5 million Bradley bridge replacement will shut down the intersection of Bradley and Bluegrass starting Tuesday.

The intersection closure, expected to last two weeks, is necessary so that new storm sewers, curbs and gutters can be installed.

The Illinois Department of Transportation began replacing the Bradley bridge in April, with an estimated completion date in November. When finished, it will be higher and wide enough for bike paths and sidewalks on each side.