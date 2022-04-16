URBANA — A Champaign woman who admitted she had cocaine when stopped by police last fall has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Chelsea Whitney, 37, who listed an address in the 900 block of South Foley Avenue, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Roger Webber to possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.
She was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service under the terms of a negotiated plea agreement.
A University of Illinois police report said on Sept. 24, Whitney was a passenger in a car that was stopped near Fourth and Armory in Champaign on campus for an alleged traffic violation.
Learning that Whitney had outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions, police searched her and found cocaine in a cylinder she had.
A second charge alleging she had fewer than 5 grams of methamphetamine was dismissed in return for her guilty plea.