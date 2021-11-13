CHAMPAIGN - A 40-year-old woman is hospitalized and alert after being shot Friday night in Champaign as she was mourning someone else.
Champaign police were called to the 400 block of Nathaniel Burch Drive just before 9 p.m. for shots fired.
They found several spent bullet casings and then learned that a woman had arrived at a hospital in someone's personal vehicle with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that a group of people were gathered in the parking lot of an apartment complex following a funeral service when a fight broke out, leading to an exchange of several shots.
Police said the mourners were gathered after a celebration of life for Brandon Kelly Jr., 20, who was fatally shot about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 31 in a parking lot outside an apartment in the 2000 block of West Bradley Avenue, Champaign. No arrests have been made in his homicide.
There have been more than 225 confirmed shots fired calls in Champaign this year and 15 homicides.
Police ask that any resident or business in that area that might have surveillance video that could help in their investigation to please contact the department at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers
by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile
app.