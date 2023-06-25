6-23 B-1

Happy International Women in Engineering Day, Illini. To mark the occasion, we asked those with connections to one of higher ed’s most highly decorated colleges of engineering to give us the first word that comes to mind when they think about how far women have come, how much ground there remains to make up or any other view of the topic of the day.

FULFILLING

Engineering Ana Barros

Ana Barros, UI Donald Biggar Willett Chair of Engineering

INNOVATION

Engineering Nora El-Gohary

Nora El-Gohary, UI Excellence Faculty Fellow in Civil & Environmental Engineering

RESILIENCE

Engineering Laura Villafane Roca

Laura Villafane Roca, UI assistant professor, Aerospace Engineering

DISCRIMINATION

Engineering Tugce Baser

Tugce Baser, UI assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

PERSEVERANCE

Engineering Lili Deligianni

Lili Deligianni, UI engineering alumna chaired Watson’s Women’s Network at IBM

PATHBREAKING

Engineering Lavanya Marla

Lavanya Marla, UI associate professor, Industrial & Enterprise Systems Engineering

INSPIRATION

Engineering Jessica TerBush

Jessica TerBush, UI senior lecturer, Materials Science & Engineering

TENACIOUS

Engineering Carolyn Beck

Carolyn Beck, UI professor and associate head, Industrial & Systems Engineering

GRIT

Engineering Suma Bhat

Suma Bhat, UI assistant professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

GAME-CHANGING

Engineering Nancy Sottos

Nancy Sottos, UI Swanlund endowed chair; head, Materials Science & Engineering

PERSISTENCE

Engineering Jenny Amos

Jenny Amos

Jenny Amos, UI teaching professor & Laura Hahn faculty fellow, Bioengineering

LAGGING

Engineering Sayee Anakk

Sayee Anakk, UI associate professor, Bioengineering

PIONEERS

Engineering Cecilia Leal

Cecília Leal, UI associate professor, Materials Science & Engineering

STRIVING

Engineering Hannah Horowitz

Hannah Horowitz, UI assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

WORLD-LEADING

Engineering Pinshane Huang

Pinshane Huang, UI associate professor, Materials Science & Engineering

EMPATHY

Engineering Radhika Mittal

Radhika Mittal, UI assistant professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

RESILIENCE

Engineering Negar Mehr

Negar Mehr, UI assistant professor, Grainger Engineering Center for Autonomy

PERSEVERANT

Engineering Yuting Chen

Yuting Chen, UI teaching associate professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

TENACIOUS

Engineering Katie Ansell
Katie Ansell, UI teaching assistant professor, Physics

SELF-CONFIDENCE

Engineering Sara Pedron Haba

Sara Pedron Haba, UI research assistant professor, Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering

CREATIVITY

Engineering Jennifer Bernhard

Jennifer Bernhard, UI Donald Biggar Willett Professor of Engineering

CAPABLE

Engineering Elyse Rosenbaum

Elyse Rosenbaum, UI professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

LEADERS

Engineering Vicki Coverstone

Vicki Coverstone, C-U Aerospace director of space systems, UI engineering alumna

MENTORSHIP

Engineering Ann Sychterz

Ann Sychterz, UI assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

MOILING

Engineering Maria Chu

Maria Chu, UI associate professor, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

OPTIMISTIC

Engineering Iwona Jasiuk

Iwona Jasiuk, UI professor, Mechanical Science & Engineering

YET

Engineering Ashlynn Stillwell

Ashlynn Stillwell, UI associate professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

INSIGHTFUL

Engineering Sotiria Koloutsou-Vakakis

Sotiria Koloutsou-Vakakis, UI lecturer and research scientist, Civil & Environmental Engineering

VISIONARY

Engineering Martha Gillette

Martha Gillette, UI professor, Cell & Developmental Biology, Bioengineering

TENACIOUS

Engineering Iris Bahar

Iris Bahar, UI alumna; Colorado School of Mines computer science head

PERSEVERANCE

Engineering Marie Charpagne

Marie Charpagne, UI assistant professor, Materials Science & Engineering

RESILIENT

Engineering Meg Griffin

Meg Griffin, UI assistant director for graduate programs, Civil & Environmental Engineering

KISMET

Engineering Angela Green-Miller

Angela Green-Miller, UI associate professor, Agricultural & Biological Engineering

VITAL

Engineering Nicola Helen Perry

Nicola Helen Perry, UI assistant professor, Materials Science & Engineering

GRIT

Engineering Nina Kshetry

Nina Kshetry, Champaign environmental engineer; president, Ensaras, Inc.

NEEDED

Engineering Abby Wooldridge

Abby Wooldridge, UI assistant professor, Industrial & Enterprise Systems Engineering

BRAVE

Engineering Angela Di Fulvio

Angela Di Fulvio, UI assistant professor and director, Nuclear Measurement Lab

REVITALIZING

Engineering Melanie Willi

Melanie Willi, UI engineering alumna, 12-year Caterpillar employee

VISIBILITY

Engineering Jessica Krogstad

Jessica Krogstad, UI associate professor, Materials Science & Engineering

RESILIENT

Engineering Caroline Cvetkovic

Caroline Cvetkovic, UI teaching assistant professor, Bioengineering

PLAYFUL

Engineering Tami Bond

Tami Bond, who won MacArthur ‘Genius Grant’ during 16 years as UI professor

LEADERSHIP

Engineering Olivia Campos Coiado

Olivia Campos Coiado, UI teaching associate professor, Bioengineering

GRIT

Engineering Emily Matijevich

Emily Matijevich, UI alumna; director of biometrics and applied research, Orpyx

PERSPECTIVE

Engineering Holly McIlwee Golecki

Holly McIlwee Golecki, UI teaching assistant professor, Bioengineering

PERSEVERANCE

Engineering Eleftheria Kontou

Eleftheria Kontou, UI assistant professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering

TENACITY

Engineering Shaloo Rakheja

Shaloo Rakheja, UI assistant professor, Electrical & Computer Engineering

RESILIENT

Engineering Catherine Best-Popescu

Catherine Best-Popescu, UI research assistant professor, Bioengineering