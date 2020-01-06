Historically, most apprenticeships have been concentrated in male-dominated industries, where women and minorities weren’t always welcomed, researchers say.
But U.S. Department of Labor data show that graduates increasingly reflect the racial diversity of Illinois, according to a new report by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute and the UI’s Project for Middle Class Renewal.
Women made up 3.7 percent of graduates from joint labor-management construction apprenticeships in 2017 and 12.9 percent of those in other fields — far below the 50 percent or more at colleges and universities.
But 9 percent of graduates were African American and 11 percent were Latino, similar to rates for the state’s public universities — 10 percent and 12 percent, respectively, the report said.
The change has been driven by several factors, including government pressure to diversify the programs dating back to the Carter Administration, said UI Professor Robert Bruno, a co-author.
Many minimum-wage jobs are disproportionately filled by women and minorities who see apprenticeships as an attractive option, especially as college costs continue to rise, he said.
“There’s been a real effort made within the trades to be more appealing to a diverse and inclusive work force,” he added.
Across the state, apprenticeship programs have reached out to community colleges, high school counselors and others to recruit applicants from diverse backgrounds.
Local unions also worked with the United Way and AFL-CIO to produce a booklet outlining the different trades and apprenticeship programs.
“In the past, we didn’t do a good job of going through the community. The only people who knew we existed were sons and daughters” of workers, said Jarrett Clem, business agent for IBEW Local 610 in Champaign.
“We’ve tried to reach out and say, ‘This is a great opportunity. You’ll have insurance, you’ll have a pension and a living wage.’”
While the percentage of women in the trades remains low, Bruno said, “what we now know is, when they get there, they’re very likely to graduate,” with completion rates exceeding their male counterparts (57.3 percent versus 54.1 percent).
A growing number of female plumbers, carpenters and laborers are now instructors in apprenticeships, giving female students a “symbol of what can be achieved,” he said.
The report called on the state to expand access to child care, a barrier to female participation, and urged apprenticeship programs to hire more minority instructors and develop mentoring programs for students from disadvantaged background.
Ensuring a workplace free of discrimination is also important, Bruno said.
Instructors, staff and apprentices now go through programs on preventing sexual discrimination and creating a welcoming, inclusive workplace — “something that was not true when I started this work over two decades ago.”
“There’s a lot still to be achieved,” he said, but “we’ve seen a real evolution.”
JULIE WURTH