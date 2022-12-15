URBANA — Two women who admitted their roles in a scheme that led to the brutal murder of a Champaign man last year have been sentenced to 30 months of probation.
Shaniquh Johns, 30, and Kareasha Alston, 28, both pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the Dec. 20, 2021, death of Trenton Jones, 27, of Champaign and were released from jail.
In exchange for their promise to testify against their boyfriends in upcoming murder trials, Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar agreed to dismiss murder charges against them.
Both women admitted they lured Mr. Jones to a home in the 900 block of North Division Avenue in Urbana under the guise of having sex with him when they were actually planning for their boyfriends to rob him.
Should they renege on their agreement to testify truthfully against Ryan Mason, 31, and Erion Davis-Murdock, 30, the women face having their probation revoked and being resentenced on the Class 1 felony.
A fifth defendant, Jaquan Shorter, 24, a stepbrother to Davis-Murdock, pleaded guilty late last month to obstructing justice for lying to police about what happened that day.
He ultimately admitted to detectives that he gave rides to the other four defendants after Mr. Jones had been killed.
Shorter, who had no prior convictions, was sentenced to 30 months of probation in return for his promise to testify against Mason and Davis-Murdock but faces probation revocation if he does not live up to the terms of his agreement.
Laying out the facts for Judge Roger Webber of how the women participated, Lozar said that once Mr. Jones arrived at the home, Johns and Alston distracted him while Mason and Davis-Murdock, both masked and armed, burst into the home to rob him.
A resistant Mr. Jones retreated to an upstairs bedroom, where he was ultimately shot and stabbed with a bayonet that was attached to a rifle.
Johns and Davis-Murdock were living in the home on North Division at the time. Mason and Alston, who have a child in common, were living in the 2500 block of West Springfield Avenue in Champaign.
Lozar said that when Davis-Murdock and Mason came into the house, the women ran out but did not call police right away. Instead, they made their way to Lincoln Square, where Shorter picked them up.
He already had driven Davis-Murdock and Mason away from the Division home after they had allegedly killed Mr. Jones. Lozar said the two men got into Shorter’s car with a long case, believed to be the rifle with the bayonet.
Shorter then took the entire group to a home on North Coler Avenue where they concocted a story about the women being victims of a home invasion. At that point, they called police and returned to the Division Avenue home.
Interviewed separately, the group’s stories did not match up, leading police to dig deeper and eventually arrest all of them for murder.
Lozar said Thursday it’s not clear if the group actually got any money from Mr. Jones.
Given that Davis-Murdock and Mason have yet to be tried, he declined to answer more questions about why the group thought chose Mr. Jones to rob.
Neither of the two women had any known prior convictions. Each was released this week after serving almost a year in jail.
Mason is due back in court Jan. 24 and Davis-Murdock on Feb. 28.