TUSCOLA — Today is groundbreaking day for the 48-foot-by-98-foot future home of Tuscola’s fire department.
The three-bay building at 104 E. Pinzon St., next to the current station, is expected to be completed sometime in the latter part of 2024, city officials say.
The building will serve as the department’s headquarters, housing all of its primary apparatus, as well as hosting meetings and training.
Effingham-based K. Wohltman Construction was awarded the bid for both the fire station building and an addition to the city maintenance building.
The city council approved the $3.443 million bid in June.