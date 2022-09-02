CHAMPAIGN — Five railroad crossings are about to undergo repairs in Champaign, with the work expected to begin as soon as Wednesday.
The Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs, all north of University Avenue, will mean temporary closings to the following streets, according to the city:
— Fifth Street just south of Washington Street.
— Phillips Drive just north of Washington Street.
— Walnut Street about halfway between Columbia Avenue and North Street.
— Bradley Avenue about halfway between Prospect Avenue and Hagan Street.
— McKinley Avenue about two-thirds of the way north of Bradley Avenue and south of Francis Drive.
Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said the repairs will involve pulling up and replacing the railroad ties and replacing the pavement.
This is standard maintenance for the railroad, he said, but it will basically give drivers a new, smoother crossing.
City public works spokesman Kris Koester said each crossing repair may take from three-to-five days.
Access for local traffic will be available up to the closed crossing site, and through traffic will have to use alternate routes. Through traffic on Bradley should follow the detour signs.