ARTHUR — Development of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center has been coming along slower than its planners had hoped, but construction on a museum building on the grounds may be starting later this year.
The nonprofit board working to get this attraction completed is now hoping to break ground on the museum in November, according to Richard Harshman, a retired Sullivan businessman on the board of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Foundation.
Rolled out originally with a four-phase development schedule running from 2017 through 2020, the project has been delayed somewhat by the pace of fundraising, Harshman said. But donations have continued to come in, and $1.3 million has been raised toward the $1.7 million goal, he said.
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is under development along Illinois Route 133 between Chesterville and Arthur.
One of the buildings on site, the 1882 Daniel Schrock house, has been restored and will be open for tours at an upcoming steam threshing event Aug. 2-3.
Work is just beginning on the 1860s Moses Yoder house on site, Harshman said, but that house will also be open for visitors to walk through at the event.
A new pavilion has been added to the grounds, so meals can be served under roof.
When the museum center opens, it will house items from the former Rockome Gardens near Arcola, Harshman said. Items from that attraction have been in storage since it closed.
The steam threshing event — to be held from 1-8 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 3 — will be a fund-raiser for the development.
It will feature a threshing machine separating oat grain from the chaff and straw using antique farming equipment. Other antique and vintage farm tools will also be on display.
The event will also include a petting zoo and pony, buggy and train rides, along with horseshoeing and blacking demonstrations, vendors and a food tent serving meals and ice cream. Both event days will include parades featuring horse and tractor power.