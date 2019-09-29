VILLA GROVE — By this time next year, Villa Grove elementary and junior high students should be playing in a new gymnasium and spreading out into four new classrooms.
School board President Jim Clark said the board of education recently approved a $6 million addition to the northwest portion of the K-12 school. Construction is set to begin in a few weeks.
The project, which had been under discussion for at least two years along with other building improvements, will be paid for with sales tax revenue, Clark said.
“There will be no increase in property taxes. Taxpayers will not notice a difference,” he said.
“We got feedback from the community, staff and students to set priorities,” he said, adding that since December the school has received new lockers, a security upgrade to the front office, remodeled bathrooms, air conditioning in the existing gym and a new heating system.
“One of the board’s goals was to build a new gym. We are three schools in one. We are always dealing with (a lack of) gym space.”
The new gym will have a regulation-size court, a stage for the drama program and two locker rooms.
The project has already been bid, Clark said, and the district is starting to award contracts.
“We hope to be all done by the start of the next school year: August 2020,” he said.