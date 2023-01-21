CHAMPAIGN — Work is set to get underway as soon as next month on a project bringing street lights to Champaign’s Garden Hills neighborhood.
Kyle Behnke, general manager of Champaign Signal and Lighting Co., said the project will begin with some tree removal on the south side of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks for a future drainage project.
Also underway this spring will be the installation of conduit and in-ground junction boxes, he said.
Champaign Signal and Lighting, a division of Champaign Asphalt Co., Urbana, was the company chosen by the city to do the street lighting project in Garden Hills — a neighborhood that was originally developed in the 1950s outside city limits and without street lighting.
The company submitted a $4.37 million bid that was approved earlier this week by the city council.
The council also approved an additional $109,323 incentive payment for the company if it meets the minority subcontracting and minority employee participation requirements detailed in its contract.
The project, to be done in two phases, includes installing 35-foot-tall LED street lights with pedestrian LED globe lights at intersections and in the middle of blocks throughout the neighborhood.
Currently, the only street lights in Garden Hills are those installed by the city in the 1990s in some high-traffic locations, according to a memo to the council from Tyler Suits, a civil engineer in the city public works department.
Excluded from the current project will be the area along Hedge Road and Paula Drive, because lighting for those two locations will be included in the second and third phases of drainage improvement projects in Garden Hills, according to Suits.
Behnke said his company’s contract calls for completion of the street lighting project by the end of 2024, with plans to start in the area north of the railroad tracks the first year, to be completed in November, followed by work in the area south of the tracks to be completed the following year.
However, he said, one of the goals is to get all the work done this year.
“Our goal is to hopefully knock out the north and south in one year,” he said.
Work will begin in the area next to Garden Hills Academy at 2001 Garden Hills Drive, Behnke said.
The light poles probably won’t arrive until late summer and likely will all be installed at the same time, he said.
The city council also authorized City Manager Dorothy David to execute an engineering services agreement with Clark Dietz, Champaign, for up to $427,500 to provide construction engineering services for the street lighting project.
Next up for Garden Hills will be the construction of a detention basin along Hedge Road, with construction expected to start in the fall, according to city public works spokesman Kris Koester.