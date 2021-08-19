RURAL FISHER — A worker at People’s Gas, Light and Coke Co. was airlifted to Carle Hospital, Urbana, after a large pipe fell on him Thursday afternoon.
Sangamon Valley Fire Chief Eric Stalter said the man suffered “significant crushing injuries” in the accident. Emergency personnel were called about 12:45 p.m.
Stalter said a “long, careful extrication” of the man took place.
“You have to be real careful not to jeopardize the patient’s health while you’re extricating them,” he said.
He said a Carle emergency doctor and staff were on the scene “and did a great job.”
OSF Life Flight from Bloomington, Sangamon Valley Fire, Arrow Ambulance and Corn Belt Fire personnel also responded.
Stalter said a great deal of construction work is ongoing at the plant, located southwest of Fisher. He was not sure what caused the accident with the pipe, which he estimated weighed 2,000 pounds.