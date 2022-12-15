Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 27F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.