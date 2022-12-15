DANVILLE — More than 4,000 live wreaths will be laid on graves Saturday morning at Danville National Cemetery.
The effort is part of a nonprofit Wreaths Across America observance that encompasses more than 3,500 cemeteries in this country and some overseas.
“It’s all donation-driven,” location coordinator Tammy Williams said, noting volunteers have been collecting all year.
“We have people who purchase wreaths for their loved ones. We let them lay their wreaths,” Williams said.
“We don’t turn away volunteers, so even if people didn’t sign up and realize they can help that day, we let them lay wreaths.”
There will be a special wreath in memory of State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, who passed away last Friday.
Williams said Sen. Bennett was a big proponent of veterans causes and was present at each year’s wreath-laying ceremony.
The 11 a.m. observance starts with a flyover.
The semi carrying the wreaths will be escorted by police and fire departments.
Derrick Fitzpatrick, who works security at Lincoln’s Challenge Academy in Rantoul and who served in Iraq, will be the guest speaker.
The wreath-laying will follow.
The entire event takes about two hours.
Williams started the Wreaths Across American program at Danville.
She said her best friend is buried in the back of the cemetery.
“That first year after he passed, I went out there and noticed there were probably 200 wreaths, and there’s just under 13,000 graves. I felt more wreaths needed to be out there,” Williams said.
She said the different parts of a wreath stand for different qualities.
The evergreens stand for longevity and endurance; the forest scent for purity and simplicity; the red bow for great sacrifice; and the circular shape for eternity.